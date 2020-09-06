Previous
Shoveler duck flapping by maureenpp
Photo 1672

Shoveler duck flapping

And on a dark morning, shutter speed not fast enough to catch them sharp, but I like it like this, showing the effort he was putting in.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Really nice focus with just the wings showing movement. Great catch!
September 6th, 2020  
