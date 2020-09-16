Previous
It's spring, time to sing! by maureenpp
Photo 1682

It's spring, time to sing!

A NZ fantail in full voice - for such a small bird it can make quite a noise!
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
