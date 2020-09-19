Sign up
Photo 1685
Red umbrella among the blossom
Ran into a young couple taking photos of the blossom, and she agreed to be my model too.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
MaureenPP
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
19th September 2020 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
spring
blossom
umbrella
Nick
The blossom is so beautiful and I like the pop of red from the brolly.
September 19th, 2020
Wylie
wonderful, how opportune and nice of her to cooperate. fav
September 19th, 2020
