Building a home

these red billed gulls are nesting in a site where the new Catholic Cathedral is going to be built. Sometime!





The building was wrecked in the earthquakes 10 years ago and apart from mostly being demolished nothing has happened. Red billed ad black billed gulls have nested there for some time. Every year I think that they will be evicted, but so far so good! There are a large number there again, tho not as many as last year I don't think. At the moment they are still nest building and egg laying, there will be young soon.