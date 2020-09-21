Sign up
Photo 1687
A pretty pair
tho as usual the male is the prettier! A pair of shoveler ducks on the river.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
21st September 2020 11:43am
Tags
duck
,
shoveler
