New Zealand wood pigeon by maureenpp
New Zealand wood pigeon

Posing in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens. It was collecting nesting material, so it's nesting somewhere nearby. Nature Photography club trip, good group!
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

MaureenPP

