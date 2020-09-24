Sign up
Photo 1690
Light on a pink tulip
Went to a friend's place this morning and we spent the morning in her garden, photographing flowers. She has an amazing garden with so many little gems.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
2
MaureenPP
1690
8
2
365
X-T2
24th September 2020 11:56am
Tags
light
,
pink
,
tulip
