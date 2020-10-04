Sign up
Photo 1700
Soft landing
Eastern bartailed godwits at the estuary. They are back from Siberia, and very hungry!
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1700
photos
86
followers
82
following
1700
Views
8
365
X-T2
4th October 2020 10:39am
landing
eastern
estuary
godwits
bartailed
