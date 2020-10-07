Previous
Shaking it off by maureenpp
Photo 1703

Shaking it off

A white heron or great egret or kotuku getting ready to go fishing with a quick feather shake, showing the breeding plumes and colouring.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
Sharon Lee ace
haha. love those stray feathers
October 7th, 2020  
