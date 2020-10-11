Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1707
Part of the Ferrier fountain Christchurch NZ
Pretty when it's going it isn't very robust so usually it only goes in short bursts before blocking and costing a lot of money to clear.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1707
photos
86
followers
82
following
467% complete
View this month »
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
11th October 2020 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fountain
kali
ace
so pretty though
October 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close