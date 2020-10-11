Previous
Part of the Ferrier fountain Christchurch NZ by maureenpp
Part of the Ferrier fountain Christchurch NZ

Pretty when it's going it isn't very robust so usually it only goes in short bursts before blocking and costing a lot of money to clear.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

MaureenPP

kali ace
so pretty though
October 11th, 2020  
