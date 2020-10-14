Previous
Not the Moeraki boulders by maureenpp
Photo 1710

Not the Moeraki boulders

I was very disappointed with the Moeraki boulders - there seem to be very few left and most of the ones that are there are almost buried - not sure what's gone on there, very odd.

A friend told me about some other not well known boulders and I managed to find the place today - not easy to get to, though it's beside the road. And they are only visible at low tide. They are smaller than the Moeraki Boulders, much smaller - about basketball size predominantly, but there are literally thousands of them, and more coming!
MaureenPP

julia ace
Great tones here.. I guess the boulders come and go a bit with the big tides. Hopefully they reappear..

October 14th, 2020  
