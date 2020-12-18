Previous
Feijoa flower
Feijoa flower

Feijoas are native to the highlands of southern Brazil, eastern Paraguay, Uruguay, northern Argentina, and Colombia. Also called pineapple guava and guavasteen though they aren't true guavas. Who knew?
18th December 2020

MaureenPP

