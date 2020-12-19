Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1776
Memories from the past
Two old trucks just slowly disintegrating
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
past
past
,
memory
,
trucks
kali
ace
quite companionable
December 19th, 2020
Ricksnap
ace
Excellent b&w subjects and shot
December 19th, 2020
