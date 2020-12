A swallow to make people smile

This statue is an Anthony Gormley statue. There are a pair of identical statues. They cost a small fortune $800,000+ at a time when the money could have been spent in so many better ways after the earthquakes. It's been extremely controversial, and has been put in the river and hidden away at the Arts Centre to protect it from vandalism. It is a very depressing piece, head hung down and quietly rusting in the river. But I loved the little swallow sitting on top - at last a use for it.