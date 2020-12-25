Christmas lilies as a Christmas tree!

Wherever you are I hope your Christmas is happy. I feel sad for all the people who can't have the ones they love with them, because of the threat of Covid and for those who have lost loved ones to Covid.



I've never felt so grateful to live in New Zealand - with a government that listened to the scientific advice and locked our country down before Covid got away. And to the Team of 5 million as our PM called the people of New Zealand who followed the rules, to allow us to have pretty much a normal life with no community spread at all. Our border people have also done a great job with the Managed Isolation and Quarantine service keeping us all safe.



All the best for 2021 - keep safe and well!