Danger zone

young spotted shag (cormorant) resting on the beach. Unfortunately this beach is particularly bad for large SUVs roaring up and down the beach, sometimes accompanied by large dogs. Shags get wet - they don't have oil glands like other water birds, and once they are wet they have to rest and dry out. Sadly they are hard to see, and slow moving and when wet can't fly easily. Young birds may not even realise there is a threat.



In New Zealand beaches are legal roads, so it's difficult to keep vehicles off them. This is part of our early heritage, where beaches were often the only way to move around the country - doesn't apply now but the law lingers.



As well on this beach dotterels nest and how they raise any young between the vehicles and the unrestrained dogs I have no idea. Their numbers are of course dwindling rapidly.



But it was a beautiful day, and lovely to see the sun after days of cold and rain!