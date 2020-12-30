Rockfall danger

During the earthquakes from 2010 onwards, the rocks in the hills near Christchurch became extremely unstable. There are many places where it is obvious rocks have cracked and broken, with pieces from small to huge rolling down the hills and gathering momentum as they rolled. Sadly several people were killed and homes wrecked by these boulders. Many walking tracks and the roads were closed for long periods after this and some will never re open. This track has a sign saying Rockfall Danger, no stopping for 250m, so this is a quick snap as I walked past.