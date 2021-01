Early morning sky

Went out to Waikuku Beach/Ashley Estuary with a friend today. We had a lovely walk along the beach, the light was beautiful, there was no one around, the terns were flying, great company - a really lovely morning. We had all kinds of weather - when we arrived it was raining slightly, then it was calm and cloudy. By the end of the spit it was blowing really hard, but on the way back that stopped and by the time we got to the car it was hot and sunny!