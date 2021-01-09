DSC00609

Complete muck up today - took lots of lovely photos of dotterel chicks, or thought I did. turned out there was no card in the camera and I didn't realise (new camera) that the photo showed on the screen even with no card. If I'd scrolled back it would have been obvious, but didn't. And it says no card but the light was so bright it didn't show up on the screen and I missed it. Hard lesson learned. The most annoying thing if I thought I might forget to put the card back as I'm used to a camera that has 2 cards, and I had a spare with me I could have used. Oh well.



This little fellow I bought in Africa some years ago at a market. The seller told me I'd never see another one. Didn't believe that, but it seemed to be true, and I never did see another one. Lots of lizard ones, hundreds, but only that one chameleon. And we did actually see a chameleon, and watch its colour changes. So it's a great reminder.