Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1798
Can't a lady have some privacy in her bath?
A male sparrow watching a female blackbird bathing in the fountain - she was less than happy about it and set about spraying him so hard he flew off.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1798
photos
87
followers
83
following
492% complete
View this month »
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th January 2021 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bath
,
fountain
,
male
,
sparrow
,
female
,
blackbird
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close