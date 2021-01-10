Previous
Can't a lady have some privacy in her bath? by maureenpp
Can't a lady have some privacy in her bath?

A male sparrow watching a female blackbird bathing in the fountain - she was less than happy about it and set about spraying him so hard he flew off.
