Seal vs fisher - and the winner is............

And to my delight but not the fishers the seal won!



The fisher caught the fish - one of the very few caught today apparently, and the seal grabbed it in the water and kept hold as the fisher pulled it in and eventually the hook came out of the fish's mouth, the seal took off into the water and the fisher was left standing there with an empty hook!



Sadly some uncaring person later let their two dogs harass the seal when it came up out of the water again. However the seal was not amused and chased the dogs up the beach, fishers and families scattering. thank goodness no one got bitten, a seal's mouth is horrendous, and infection is assured. People can be so thoughtless.



After all, the fishers were actually taking the seals one food source, so who should have first priority?