Tui in the treetops by maureenpp
Photo 1805

Tui in the treetops

Pretty average photo of a tui - took quite a few, but it was so dark and windy in the forest it meant the ISO was far too high to get anything at all. Not to mention it wanted its back to us.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

MaureenPP

