Can't beat Wellington on a good day - or Petone either! by maureenpp
Photo 1808

Can't beat Wellington on a good day - or Petone either!

Panorama of the Petone foreshore.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
Letsgo
Great shot. Love the expanse... and curve.... of beach and water.
January 20th, 2021  
