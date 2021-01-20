Sign up
Photo 1808
Can't beat Wellington on a good day - or Petone either!
Panorama of the Petone foreshore.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1808
photos
87
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th January 2021 10:53am
Tags
beach
,
panorama
,
foreshore
,
petone
Letsgo
Great shot. Love the expanse... and curve.... of beach and water.
January 20th, 2021
