Shelter from the wind by maureenpp
Shelter from the wind

In the Hutt River estuary. A spoonbill family hiding from a gale. It's not called Windy Wellington for nothing.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

MaureenPP

aikiuser (jenn) ace
How marvelous to have these extraordinary birds near you! Super catch :-)
January 21st, 2021  
