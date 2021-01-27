Sign up
Photo 1815
Protrait of a young royal spoonbill
It was feeding in the canal, and didn't seem bothered by me getting quite close - popped up its head, had a look, and carried on feeding.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
portrait
,
royal
,
young
,
spoonbill
