Hiding in plain sight
This young Australasian harrier had been chasing the adults and demanding food, but eventually decided to sit, well camouflaged in the shrubbery.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th February 2021 10:31am
Tags
young
,
hawk
,
harrier
,
australasian
