Hiding in plain sight by maureenpp
Photo 1825

Hiding in plain sight

This young Australasian harrier had been chasing the adults and demanding food, but eventually decided to sit, well camouflaged in the shrubbery.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

MaureenPP

