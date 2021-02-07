From a railway carriage on the Weka Pass railway

Today our daughter shouted us a trip on the Weks Pass vintage railway. It was a beautiful day, and we enjoyed it very much. These days there is always such a feeling of gratitude, now we know how easily simple pleasures can be taken away. There were crowds on the station, and in the carriages, but because we have no covid community transmission in NZ, there were no masks, and no social distancing, and everyone could just enjoy a lovely day in the sunshine. Several people were heard saying how lucky we are, and we all appreciate it so much.