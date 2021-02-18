Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1837
NZ wood pigeon (kereru)eating cabbage tree berries
Lovely to see native birds in the local Botanic Gardens
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
2
2
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1837
photos
90
followers
86
following
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th February 2021 10:03am
tree
berries
wood
cabbage
pigeon
kereru
Carole G
ace
Great shot of our native pigeon. Even caught him eating
February 18th, 2021
Doris J
Beautiful Bird and setting
February 18th, 2021
