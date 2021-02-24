Sign up
Photo 1843
Young wood pigeon - kereru
Quite a small young pigeon - it was sitting in the tree eating small red berries. Hasn't yet developed the red beak, and its feathers are much darker than in an adult.
Thank you to all the lovely people who saw my sunrise - so many great comments and favs.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1843
photos
90
followers
86
following
504% complete
View this month »
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th February 2021 9:11am
Public
wood
,
young
,
pigeon
,
juvenile
,
kereru
