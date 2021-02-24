Previous
Young wood pigeon - kereru
Young wood pigeon - kereru

Quite a small young pigeon - it was sitting in the tree eating small red berries. Hasn't yet developed the red beak, and its feathers are much darker than in an adult.

Thank you to all the lovely people who saw my sunrise - so many great comments and favs.
