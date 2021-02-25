Previous
Sea asparagus by maureenpp
Sea asparagus

I think this is a flowering spike of Salicornia or sea asparagus. It's popular with foragers, which seems to be on trend at the moment. Haven't quite got up the nerve to try it, but I'd like to - I think!
