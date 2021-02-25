Sign up
Photo 1844
Sea asparagus
I think this is a flowering spike of Salicornia or sea asparagus. It's popular with foragers, which seems to be on trend at the moment. Haven't quite got up the nerve to try it, but I'd like to - I think!
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1844
photos
90
followers
86
following
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th February 2021 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
365 Project
