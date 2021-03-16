Previous
Next
Green stick insects at war by maureenpp
Photo 1863

Green stick insects at war

I took photos of the stick insects - I find them fascinating. Today these two were "fighting" and in the end one tipped the other one right off the branches! It was fine and headed off in the other direction.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
510% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise