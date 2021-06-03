Previous
Running from the incoming tide by maureenpp
Running from the incoming tide

South Island pied oystercatchers at the beach. Which is a complete mess - a huge amount of driftwood from the terrible floods we've just had, has covered the beach completely.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

MaureenPP

