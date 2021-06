Ominous sky

Went out to the Ashley river estuary today. Couldn't believe the changes - the long spit has been cut in two by the river changing course, and now there's a huge gap, with deep water running through. No more walking to the end of the spit that's for sure. Great for the birds, no good for photographers. And the whitebaiters and fishers will be cut off from the end too.





The sky was a very unusual colour, with NW clouds.