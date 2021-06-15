Previous
Under the foggy arches by maureenpp
Photo 1954

Under the foggy arches

The arches in the centre of Christchurch on a very foggy morning.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Outstanding image! Great symmetry and tones, the arches looks like fingers somehow.
June 15th, 2021  
Margo ace
Beautiful FAV
June 15th, 2021  
