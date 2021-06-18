Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1957
City reflections
Walked round the city today - the new buildings are good, but it's sad to see so many still wrecked and abandoned after more than 10 years from the earthquakes.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1957
photos
92
followers
89
following
536% complete
View this month »
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th June 2021 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
city
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close