Young fur seal

You hardly ever see a seal's ears as they fit sleekly into the sides of their heads. This little seal was giving us full attention. It looks as if we were close and at eye level - actually we were about 20 - 25 metres away and up above behind a protective fence at Ohau Point on the Kaikoura Coast. It's a wonderful drive, even on a wet windy stormy day - or perhaps especially then!