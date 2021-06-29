Sign up
Photo 1968
Snow on Banks Peninsula
And a bitter wind blowing - it was freezing, and certainly felt as if it came from Antarctica!
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
0
1
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
1968
photos
91
followers
88
following
539% complete
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th June 2021 4:10pm
Tags
snow
,
cold
,
wind
,
freezing
