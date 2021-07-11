Previous
Next
Lake Opuha early morning by maureenpp
Photo 1971

Lake Opuha early morning

On the way back from an incredible trip to Dusky Sound in Fiordland we arrived at the lake just before sunrise - a beautiful spot near Fairlie.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise