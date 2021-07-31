Previous
Petone on a beautiful day by maureenpp
Photo 2000

Petone on a beautiful day

So many people out enjoying the sunshine - there were even people swimming, though I felt that that was a step too far. We are so lucky to have no lockdown and no Covid in the community. Now if we can just all get vaccinated.........!
MaureenPP

