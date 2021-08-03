Previous
New Orleans carnival mask by maureenpp
Photo 2003

New Orleans carnival mask

Dreadful weather - raining, blowing and cold, so an inside photo of a carnival mask from when my daughter and I went to New Orleans - back in the days when travelling was possible! Remember them?
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
