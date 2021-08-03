Sign up
Photo 2003
New Orleans carnival mask
Dreadful weather - raining, blowing and cold, so an inside photo of a carnival mask from when my daughter and I went to New Orleans - back in the days when travelling was possible! Remember them?
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
0
0
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2003
photos
91
followers
88
following
Views
8
365
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd August 2021 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
new
,
mask
,
orleans
,
carnival
