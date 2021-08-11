Previous
Australasian crested grebe by maureenpp
Photo 2011

Australasian crested grebe

There were several at the lake today. I think this one is a young one, seemed to be on its own. Be nice if a mate arrived! No young ones yet, though at least one pair is nesting.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

MaureenPP

