Photo 2011
Australasian crested grebe
There were several at the lake today. I think this one is a young one, seemed to be on its own. Be nice if a mate arrived! No young ones yet, though at least one pair is nesting.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th August 2021 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crested
,
grebe
,
australasian
