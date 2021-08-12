Previous
Next
Step off the edge and never worry about the fall! by maureenpp
Photo 2012

Step off the edge and never worry about the fall!

From the song Consequence Free, Great Big Sea.


A male banded dotterel heading along the beach, very focused on chasing another male dotterel, and seeing it off the territory!
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
551% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise