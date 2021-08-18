Previous
Rainbow over the river by maureenpp
Rainbow over the river

Walking locally today, since we're back in Level 4. The sun was breaking through after rain, but the clouds were about to roll in again. Didn't see a person the whole walk. I got wet!
MaureenPP

