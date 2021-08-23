Sign up
Photo 2023
It's spring
and the Little shag (cormorant) colony is coming to life, with birds reusing last year's nests, and a lot of coming and going, and arguing among the birds.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2023
photos
90
followers
88
following
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd August 2021 10:07am
Tags
colony
,
shag
,
cormorant
