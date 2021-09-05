Previous
Daffodils in the park by maureenpp
Daffodils in the park

Beautiful day and a lot of people out enjoying it. Most doing distancing, but very few in masks, not sure that message has quite got through to us all yet.
5th September 2021

MaureenPP

