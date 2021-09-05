Sign up
Photo 2036
Daffodils in the park
Beautiful day and a lot of people out enjoying it. Most doing distancing, but very few in masks, not sure that message has quite got through to us all yet.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2036
photos
90
followers
88
following
557% complete
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th September 2021 11:43am
Tags
daffodils
,
park
