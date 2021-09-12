Previous
Wrybill plovers
Wrybill plovers

Very unexpected today, a little flock of 7 wrybill plovers on the beach. They are birds of braided rivers, never seen them on this beach before, so that was lovely.
12th September 2021

MaureenPP

Wylie ace
A fabulous find and you were ready for them!
September 12th, 2021  
