Stranger at the beach by maureenpp
Photo 2116

Stranger at the beach

For some reason there were quite a few ladybirds on the sand at the beach today. No idea what they were doing, but they were very intent on doing it, moving across the sand.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

MaureenPP

