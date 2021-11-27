Previous
Red flower, name unknown by maureenpp
Photo 2119

Red flower, name unknown

A pretty flower that comes out around Christmas - I should know the name but I've forgotten - can anyone help? It was in my mother-in-law's garden - she'd know the name!
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

MaureenPP

