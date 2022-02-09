Previous
Next
Giant fungus by maureenpp
Photo 2193

Giant fungus

In Hagley Park in Christchurch - not what you expect in summer, but then you wouldn't have known it was summer as steady drizzle fell out of a grey cloudy sky.


Under oak trees - anyone know what its scientific name is?
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise