Photo 2207
Red admiral feeding on a nashi pear
Great Nature Photography Club trip today, birds, rocks, insects, plants, great company - everyone with different nature interests, always interesting to see others work.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
MaureenPP
@maureenpp
Views
365
DSC-RX10M4
23rd February 2022 12:07pm
red
feeding
admiral
